PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 25

March 25 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After hours of meetings in Brussels, European officials
agreed to a deal to rescue Cyprus that would drastically reduce
the size of the country's banking sector and scrap the
controversial tax on bank deposits. ()
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and
investor Carl Icahn have each separately submitted preliminary
takeover proposals for Dell Inc, the embattled computer
maker. ()
* News Corp wants the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission to waive a ban on consolidation between TV stations
and newspapers in local markets, but it is not without setbacks.
()
* At the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, generic and
brand-name drug companies will be arguing against the federal
government on whether the maker of a brand-name drug can pay a
generic-drug company to keep the generic version off the market.
()
* Bausch & Lomb Inc, the eye-care company, said
in an initial public offering registration filing that Warburg
Pincus LLC would continue to own a majority of the stock
after the offering. ()
* Wall Street is taking America's biggest pension fund
Calpers to court this week, for a long-awaited battle over who
takes the losses when a city goes bust - workers and retirees,
municipal bondholders, or both. ()
* Taking a page from China, the United States is now
scouring high schools for hackers with an eye to bringing them
along to one day defend the nation from foreign attack. ()
* Web-publisher Spin Media LLC will introduce technological
improvements to encourage readers to linger and to track them as
they move from one device to another. ()