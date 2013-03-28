PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 28

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
* The largest banks in the United States - including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co - facing a torrent of lawsuits over shoddy mortgage securities, are pushing to overturn a series of tough rulings in an important case. ()
* AMR Corp's American Airlines won bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday to combine with US Airways Group Inc and form the world's biggest airline. ()
* The Cypriot government on Wednesday announced severe restrictions on access to funds held in the country's banks, hoping to control a rush to withdraw money when the banks open on Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks. ()
* Two lithium-ion car batteries produced by GS Yuasa Corp , the same Japanese company that supplies batteries for Boeing Co's grounded 787 jetliner fleet, have overheated in recent days. ()
* The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit against cable television company Comcast Corp , in which more than 2 million current and former Comcast subscribers claimed that the company had unfairly eliminated competition and overcharged customers. ()
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the chemical, dimethyl fumarate, sold by Biogen Idec Inc under the name Tecfidera, the third of a spate of oral drugs that are transforming the treatment of multiple sclerosis. ()
* Covington & Burling, a prominent U.S. law firm, plans to announce on Thursday that Lanny Breuer, who led the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the financial crisis, will be its vice chairman. ()
* After nearly 30 years of running Hearst Corp, a privately held media company that publishes the Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar and Esquire magazines, Chief Executive Frank Bennack has announced that he is stepping down. ()
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)