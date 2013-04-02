PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc's chief executive, Tim Cook, took the unusual step on Monday of apologizing to Chinese customers over the company's warranty policy and said he would improve customer service in the country. ()

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the parent company of the Nasdaq stock exchange, said on Tuesday that it would buy the electronic bond-trading platform eSpeed for $750 million, amid consolidation in the industry. ()

* Blackstone Group LP told Dell Inc that it would not even consider bidding unless Dell offered to pay the firm's expenses, up to a whopping $25 million. ()

* American Airlines, owned by AMR Corp, said on Monday that it had settled lawsuits with the online travel agency Orbitz over the agency's display of information about American flights and fares. ()

* A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling in favor of Aereo, the start-up Internet service that streams stations without compensating them. Broadcasters, including CBS Corp, Comcast Corp and Walt Disney Co, filed two suits against Aereo more than a year ago. ()

* A U.S. federal bankruptcy judge ruled on Monday that the city of Stockton, California, was eligible for court protection from its creditors, clearing the way for a battle over whether public workers' pensions can be cut when the city they work for goes bankrupt. ()

* Manufacturing expanded at the slowest rate in three months in March, suggesting the U.S. economy lost some momentum at the end of the first quarter as the effects of tighter fiscal policy started kicking in. ()

* Eleven partners at the law firm Bingham McCutchen who worked in the firm's highly regarded securities-enforcement practice resigned on Monday to join Sidley & Austin. ()

* A U.S. federal judge ruled that online music reseller ReDigi's secondary market for digital music infringes the copyrights controlled by record companies. ()