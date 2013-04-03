PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 3

April 3 The following are the top stories on the
* Michalis Sarris, the Cypriot finance minister who
negotiated Cyprus's bailout agreement with international
creditors, resigned on Tuesday, citing the beginning of a
government inquiry into the collapse of the country's banking
industry. ()
* Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it
did not "currently have any intention to merge with or make an
offer for Vodafone Group Plc, whether alone or in
conjunction with others," following a report that it was working
with AT&T Inc on a joint bid. ()
* A ruptured Exxon Mobil Corp pipeline has prompted
new criticism from opponents of the proposed Keystone XL
project, while raising more questions about whether the U.S.
federal government is adequately monitoring the nation's vast
labyrinth of pipelines. ()
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday
outlined new disclosure rules that clarify how companies can use
Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and other social networks to
disseminate information provided they meet certain requirements.
()
* Google Inc faces more inquiries in Europe over
its privacy policy. Data protection agencies in Britain,
Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday that
they were moving to take action against Google over the policy,
which the company introduced last year. ()
* Automakers reported on Tuesday that March sales of new
cars and trucks were the highest monthly total in five years,
providing more evidence of a sustained turnaround in the
industry. ()
* In a clear sign of its dissatisfaction with the direction
of the company, the board of J.C. Penney Co Inc gave its
chief executive, Ron Johnson, a pay cut of almost 97 percent, to
$1.9 million, for 2012, according to a regulatory filing on
Tuesday. ()
* A Faruqi & Faruqi law firm partner who was sued last
month, accused of sexual harassment, fired back on Tuesday at
the junior lawyer who brought the case, contending that she
fabricated her claims and was obsessed with him. ()