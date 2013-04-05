PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two of the most senior executives at Bank of Cyprus may have deleted crucial e-mail documents last year related to what proved to be a disastrous decision to invest heavily in Greek government bonds just before Greece's international bailout in 2010, according to an investigative report commissioned by the central bank of Cyprus. ()

* Jeffrey Skilling, the former Enron Corp chief executive serving a 24-year sentence for his role in the fraud that led to the energy giant's collapse, could be released early from prison under a possible agreement with the U.S. government, according to a notice posted late Wednesday on the Justice Department's website. ()

* Japan's central bank said that it would aggressively buy bonds, doubling the amount of money in circulation over two years with a view of producing annual inflation of about 2 percent. ()

* Even while accusing Jon Corzine and other former MF Global Holdings Ltd executives of "negligent conduct" that may have fueled the brokerage firm's collapse, a bankruptcy trustee has agreed to postpone a lawsuit against them. ()

* Hewlett-Packard Co said its Chairman Raymond Lane was stepping down just two weeks after his narrow re-election. Two other directors departed the board entirely. ()

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are wondering how to remain cautious even as signs show that the labor market is improving more rapidly than expected. ()

* Mathew Martoma, the former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager facing insider trading charges, has switched lawyers, replacing Charles Stillman of Stillman & Friedman with Richard Strassberg of Goodwin Procter. ()

* Advance Publications, owner of Ohio newspaper The Plain Dealer, said on Thursday that it would trim the paper's home delivery to three days a week and create a new digital company. The paper is also expected to cut more than a third of its newsroom staff. ()