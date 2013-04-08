PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Coelho warned that his
government would be forced to cut spending more and that lives
"will become more difficult" after a court on Friday struck down
some of the austerity measures put in place after a bailout
package two years ago. ()
* In his first trip to Europe as U.S. Treasury secretary,
Jacob Lew will try to persuade finance ministers of other
nations to pursue more growth and less austerity. ()
* Tens of thousands of gallons of radioactive water leaked
from a large underground storage pool at Tokyo Electric Power Co
Inc's crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant, and
thousands more gallons could seep out before the faulty pool can
be emptied. ()
* Notorious for flubbing solid acquisitions, Yahoo Inc
has bought six small companies under Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer in an attempt to cultivate not only innovative
technologies, but the engineers who run them. ()
* Daybees, a new website that bills itself as "the world's
largest events search engine", aims to carve out a niche for
itself in the lucrative online search business, an area
dominated by Google Inc and coveted by other internet
giants like Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc. ()