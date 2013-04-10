PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KPMG resigned as auditor for Herbalife Ltd and
Skechers USA Inc and withdrew audit reports after a KPMG
employee was found to have given information on clients to a
third party. ()
* President Obama announced three nominations to the
National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday to complete a package
of five nominees - three Democrats and two Republicans - that
the administration hopes Senate Republicans will approve to end
the board's unusual limbo. ()
* Months after brokering a multibillion-dollar settlement
with banks over mortgage foreclosure abuses, the Federal Reserve
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are set to
dole out roughly $1.2 billion in cash relief in the first batch
of payments to troubled borrowers. ()
* James Crosby, a former chief executive of failed British
bank HBOS, said on Tuesday that he would ask authorities to
remove his knighthood in light of a damning report published
last week that blamed him in part for the mortgage lender's 2008
collapse. ()
* Southeastern Asset management says that proposals from the
Blackstone Group and Carl Icahn are superior to the
$13.65-a-share offer for Dell Inc from Michael Dell and
the private equity firm Silver Lake. ()
* Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking to
raise up to $540 million in its initial public offering. Half of
the shares sold will come from its owner, the Blackstone Group
. ()