PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 11

April 11 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve alerted bank officials on Tuesday that
policy makers were considering a shift on when to begin easing
back on stimulus efforts, a day before the news was released
publicly, but it insisted there was no evidence traders on Wall
Street had benefited from what was called an error. ()
* Deutsche Telekom AG sweetened a bid by its
T-Mobile USA unit for MetroPCS Communications Inc on
Wednesday, after running into fierce resistance from
shareholders of the target company. ()
* Goldman Sachs reached a deal with the CtW
Investment Group, an organization that advises union pension
funds, to halt a vote on a proposal to split the roles of
chairman and chief executive. The proposal, which was sent to
Goldman in January, is being withdrawn. ()
* U.S. federal agents secretly photographed a former senior
KPMG executive accepting a cash payment in exchange for secret
information about the companies he audited, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the case. ()
* Under President Obama's budget proposal, deductions for
tax breaks like mortgage interest and contributions to charities
would be capped at a maximum rate of 28 percent. ()
* Global growth is likely to remain tepid this year and
central banks should keep their easy monetary policies in place,
the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
()
* On Wednesday, the research firm IDC reported that
worldwide PC shipments declined 13.9 percent during the first
three months of the year compared with the same period a year
earlier. ()