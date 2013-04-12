PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 12

April 12 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cyprus must soon raise 13 billion euros ($17 billion) -
nearly twice the amount the government thought it would have to
come up with just a month ago - to keep its debt and deficit
from spinning out of control and to meet the terms of a 10
billion euro ($13.1 billion) international bailout. ()
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, easing fears of a
marked deterioration in the labor market after a surprise
stumble in job growth in March. ()
* U.S. retailers reported that a benchmark sales figure rose
slightly during the month as shoppers held back on spending
because of cold weather across the nation, particularly in the
Midwest and East Coast, and continued fears about the economy.
()
* A multibillion-dollar consulting industry came under the
spotlight in Washington on Thursday, as lawmakers questioned the
quality and independence of companies that guide banks through
regulatory scrutiny. ()
* U.S. federal prosecutors revealed a brazen two-year
insider trading scheme involving Scott London, a former senior
partner at the accounting giant KPMG, and a longtime friend. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired the Blackstone Group
to help it raise cash, people briefed on the matter said
on Thursday, as the embattled retailer seeks a turnaround after
replacing its chief executive. ()