PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dish Network Corp said on Monday that it had
submitted a $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, the
third-largest wireless carrier in the United States, saying a
merger between the two companies could roll television,
high-speed Internet and cellphone services into a single
package. ()
* The trustee seeking money for victims of Belinkrnard
Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme was barred on Monday
from blocking a $410 million settlement resolving New York
State's claims against a hedge fund manager, J. Ezra Merkin, who
was accused of secretly steering client money to Madoff. ()
* AMR Corp, the parent company of American
Airlines, filed its formal plans to exit bankruptcy late Monday,
bringing its proposed $11 billion merger with the US Airways
Group Inc closer to reality. ()
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the Texas energy
giant that was taken private in 2007 in a record-breaking $45
billion buyout, disclosed Monday a potential bankruptcy plan to
its creditors. ()
* Gold prices tumbled 9 percent on Monday, the sharpest drop
in 30 years, heightening fears that investors' faith in the safe
haven has been shattered. The steep fall in gold, after a slump
on Friday, led a broader sell-off in commodities and stock
markets. ()
* Big pharmaceutical companies have used an array of tactics
aimed at preventing generic manufacturers from developing
low-cost copies of their drugs. But federal regulators contend
the latest strategy - which relies on a creative interpretation
of drug safety laws - is illegal. ()
* The government of India, home to many of the world's
leading software outsourcing companies, wants to replicate that
success by creating a homegrown industry for computer hardware.