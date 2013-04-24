PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Tuesday, Apple Inc announced that it planned to more than double its program to return cash to shareholders through stock buybacks and a higher dividend, spending $100 billion on the effort through the end of 2015.

Its share repurchases alone will increase to $60 billion from the $10 billion it committed previously, the largest such plan in history, the company said. ()

* Federal regulators are poised to crack down on payday loans - the short-term, high-cost credit that can mire borrowers in debt. But instead of taking aim at storefront payday lenders, the banking authorities are focusing on the small operations' big bank rivals, like Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, according to several people briefed on the matter. ()

* Federal prosecutors in New York filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Novartis AG of providing illegal kickbacks to pharmacies, in the form of discounts and rebates, to promote use of one of the company's drugs. ()

* AT&T said it sold six million smartphones, the most it has ever sold during a first quarter, typically a slow season for the phone business.

It also made more money from mobile data, in the fees people pay to use the Internet with its network, to $5.1 billion, up 21 percent from the same quarter last year. ()

* The furlough of air traffic controllers delayed more than 1,200 flights on Monday, the first weekday of the unpaid leaves, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday as lawmakers criticized the agency for how it was handling the automatic budget cuts. ()

* Organic Avenue, the tiny purveyor of high-end juices, fresh salads and specialty foods like cashew scallion cream cheese and Thai collard wraps, has hired a new chief executive with the goal of turning its new owner's dreams of a national chain into reality. ()