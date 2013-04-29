PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Frank Bisignano, a senior executive in the inner circle of Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase's chief executive, is leaving, the latest departure after the bank reported a multibillion-dollar trading loss last year. ()

* A venomous public battle over a $5.2 billion proposal by the Empire State Building's managing family will face a crucial legal test beginning on Monday. ()

* Millions of Americans suffered a loss of wealth during the recession and the sluggish recovery that followed. But the last half-decade has proved far worse for black and Hispanic families than for white families, starkly widening the already large gulf in wealth between non-Hispanic white Americans and most minority groups, according to a new study from the Urban Institute. ()

* Legislation that would force internet retailers to collect sales taxes from their customers has put antitax and small-government activists like Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform and the Heritage Foundation in an unusual position: they're losing. ()

* The Huffington Post announced Sunday night that Mark Cuban's cable channel AXS TV, previously known as HDNet, would soon carry HuffPost Live's programming for six hours a day. ()