PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 7

May 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* Pfizer will sell Viagra, its billion dollar erectile dysfunction drug, directly to men with a doctor's prescription through its website. ()

* Google Glass, a wearable computer not yet formally released, is raising questions about whether it will distract drivers, upend relationships and strip people of what little privacy they still have in public. ()

* The electronics contractor Foxconn, known for its ties to Apple, is moving to develop its own products, like a flat-screen TV. ()

* YouTube, the world's largest video website, will announce this week a plan to let some video makers charge a monthly subscription to their channels. ()

* One of the economic mysteries of the last few years has been the bigger-than-expected slowdown in health spending, a trend that promises to bolster wages and help close the wide federal deficit over the long term - but only if it persists. ()