PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A project to create a plant that glows in the dark, potentially leading the way for trees that can replace streetlamps, has been denounced for tinkering with genes. ()

* Governance for Owners, an obscure London firm, may determine whether Jamie Dimon keeps his dual role as chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan Chase. The firm has been tasked with voting the shares of the bank's largest shareholder - the asset management behemoth BlackRock ()

* The Chinese government said trade figures for April showed some improvement, but weren't strong enough to pull the nation out of its economic quagmire. ()

* New York's top banking regulator has begun an investigation into pension-advance firms, the lenders that woo retirees to sign over their monthly pension checks in return for cash. ()

* Senator Marco Rubio disputed a Heritage Foundation analysis released Monday that found the legislation offering a pathway to citizenship would produce a "lifetime fiscal deficit" of at least $6.3 trillion. ()