PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 9

* Three weeks after checks sent to homeowners as
compensation for foreclosure abuses were rejected for
insufficient funds, Rust Consulting, the consulting firm at the
center of the mishap, erred again: a fresh round of checks was
written for the wrong amounts.
* With fair-trade coffee and organic fruit now prolific,
consumers concerned with working conditions and environmental
issues are demanding more disclosure about what they wear.
* The advocacy group Fwd.Us, created by Facebook's
Mark Zuckerberg and others, has shocked some liberals with its
tactics in a campaign to support immigration reform.
* Should U.S. President Barack Obama approve the 1,700-mile
Keystone XL pipeline, some foes of the project say he ought to
address climate policy at the same time.
* A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation that
would deny the Iranian government access to its foreign exchange
reserves parked in the banks of other countries, estimated to be
worth as much as $100 billion, mostly in euros.
* A combination of weak exports and slowly rising consumer
spending in China prompted concerns among economists about
sustaining even modest growth.