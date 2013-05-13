PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* So far, Chinese companies have concentrated on selling
parts and opening offices, but some see the day when Chinese
cars will be sold in the United States. ()
* Broadcast networks are preparing to unveil new fall
lineups for an audience that is shrinking rapidly, lured away by
new rivals on all sides. ()
* Barbara Walters, network television's first anchorwoman,
plans to announce Monday she'll leave the business where she
broke barriers and rules for more than 50 years. ()
* Lee Raymond, JPMorgan Chase's outspoken lead
director, will be a major factor in its shareholder vote on
Jamie Dimon's role at the bank. ()
* Fostering innovation has become a mantra among corporate
leaders and government officials in Taiwan because its huge
consumer electronics industry has run into serious trouble. ()
* This week ABC will quietly revolutionize its app for
iPhones and iPads with a button called "live." Users around New
York and Philadelphia will be able to live-stream all the
programming from ABC's local stations there, the first time that
any major broadcaster has turned on such a technology. ()
* Increasingly, the authorities say, criminals are using
expensive artworks - bought and sold in secret and with little
regulation - to hide ill-gotten profits. ()