PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 16

* After the factory collapse in Bangladesh a search for new
locations has taken on greater urgency for Western retailers,
whose complex manufacturing needs already shrink the pool of
potential locations. ()
* Under pressure from Wall Street lobbyists, federal
regulators will soften a rule intended to rein in banks'
domination of the shadowy but lucrative derivatives market. ()
* In the midst of a closely watched investor vote on whether
to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive at
JPMorgan Chase, the firm providing tabulations of the
vote stopped giving snapshots to the proposal's sponsors. ()
* The Obama administration stepped up pressure on the
Internal Revenue Service by ousting its acting commissioner and
sought to insulate itself from the outcry over the agency's
special scrutiny of conservative groups. ()
* The U.S. administration is pushing for greater protections
for reporters who refuse to identify sources, even as officials
face anger over the seizure of Associated Press records. ()
* On Wednesday, Google unveiled a new Google Maps,
by far the biggest redesign since it introduced Maps eight years
ago. The company announced the maps at its annual I/O developers
conference, where it also showed off new tools for search, photo
editing and to-do lists, along with a music service and features
for Android and Chrome apps. ()