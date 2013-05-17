PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 17

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fred Eckert was once a star at Goldman Sachs, with a mansion and a collection of vintage cars; but by 2011, he was bankrupt, divorced and had spent two months in a coma. Today, he is planning a return to the arena. ()
* Google announced seven new apps for its Internet connected glasses, including ones from Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, CNN, Elle and Evernote. ()
* Vast databases of patient and doctor information being used by drug makers let them know which medications physicians are prescribing and how they compare to colleagues. ()
* Two separate groups sent letters to Wal-Mart, Target, Sears and Gap, urging them to sign on to the factory safety plan that over 30 European retailers embraced this week. ()
* Foxconn Technology has made progress toward better safety conditions, but employees are still working longer than Chinese law allows. ()
* J C Penney's former Chief Executive Myron Ullman, who is now its new chief executive, is reinstating old pricing and promotion policies to lure alienated customers back through its doors. ()
* The Bayonne Medical Center charged Medicare the highest amounts for about a quarter of the most common treatments, a Times analysis of 2011 data shows. ()
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July