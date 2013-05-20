PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories on the
* Yahoo's move to purchase Tumblr aims to make up
for years of missing out on the growth of social networks and
mobile devices. ()
* Three months after hackers working for a cyber unit of
China's People's Liberation Army went silent amid evidence that
they had stolen data from scores of American companies and
government agencies, they appear to have resumed their attacks
using different techniques, according to computer industry
security experts and American officials. ()
* The Swedish retail giant H&M faced public
pressure to accelerate its efforts to improve garment factory
conditions, though it had no ties to a disaster in Bangladesh.
()
* Executives from Silicon Valley say that the Senate
immigration bill imposes too much regulatory control over a
company's hiring of temporary foreign workers or laying off an
American worker. ()
* At JPMorgan Chase, the move to split the jobs of
chairman and chief executive, now held by Jamie Dimon, comes as
the bank is actually prospering. ()
* Gary Pruitt, the head of The Associated Press, said the
Obama administration's handling of a leak investigation had
already diminished journalists' capacity to report on the
government. ()
* Given the more generous subsidies offered in other states
and countries, major studios including NBCUniversal,
Paramount and Disney all have large-scale, long-term
expansion plans. ()