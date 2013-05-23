PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The plan to assure safety in factories in Bangladesh,
forged after a deadly collapse, could put American retailers at
risk for litigation, some specialists say. ()
* Born overseas and educated in the United States, workers
in the heart of the technology industry are in a kind of
suspension as the Senate considers the immigration bill. ()
* Hacking in China thrives across official, corporate and
criminal worlds and is openly discussed and promoted, whether
for breaking into private networks, tracking dissent or stealing
trade secrets. ()
* JPMorgan Chase is redoubling its efforts to move
beyond a big trading loss following a resounding shareholder
endorsement to keep Jamie Dimon as both chairman and chief of
the bank. ()
* While Wednesday's Internal Revenue Service hearing felt
like an unforgiving, angry inquisition, senators seemed
halfhearted in their desire to beat up on Apple, which
has been accused of dodging taxes. ()