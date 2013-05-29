PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The S&P Case-Shiller home price index rose by 10.9 percent
over the last year, a gain that reinforces housing's role in
driving the economy. ()
* The solar industry is anxious about defective panels. When
defects are discovered, confidentiality agreements keep the
manufacturer's identity secret, making accountability difficult.
()
* Switzerland's proposed agreement on tax cases with the
United States includes a fine of at least $7 billion to $10
billion and the disclosure of the names of banks' American
clients. ()
* With governments unable to revive economies, central
bankers are taking increasingly aggressive action. ()
* Facing pressure from women's groups and its own
advertisers, Facebook said it would overhaul its process
for monitoring offensive content. ()
* The money laundering case against Liberty Reserve, a
global currency exchange, is believed to be the largest online
money laundering prosecution in history, the authorities said.