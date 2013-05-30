PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Chinese takeover of a large American pork producer has
prompted concern about China's expanding role in the American
food supply and the implications that might have for food
safety. ()
* Internal documents offer a glimpse into the Obama
administration's decision-making as it weighed action against
two British banks over money laundering. ()
* Experts say there are hundreds of Internet payment systems
that do not require users to identify themselves, making it
difficult to seize on money laundering operations. ()
* The European Central Bank warned on Wednesday that the
euro zone's slumping economy and a surge in problem loans were
raising the risk of a renewed banking crisis, even as overall
stress in the region's financial markets had receded. ()
* Women are not only more likely to be the primary
caregivers in a family. Increasingly, they are primary
breadwinners, too. Four in 10 American households with children
under age 18 now include a mother who is either the sole or
primary earner for her family, according to a Pew Research
Center analysis of Census and polling data released on
Wednesday. This share, the highest on record, has quadrupled
since 1960. ()
* The Obama administration issued a rule that employers
could reward or penalize employees who meet specific standards
related to their health. ()