PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 31

* After several deadly factory disasters in Bangladesh,
Obama administration officials remain conflicted over what
measures would work best to improve labor conditions there. ()
* The initiative began two decades ago, with the best of
intentions, after apartheid fell and southern Africa's future
brightened. Today that program, the Southern Africa Enterprise
Development Fund, is in its death throes, apparently victimized
by mismanagement, insider dealings and a lack of oversight by
federal officials. ()
* The U.S. Transportation Department made its first formal
policy statement on autonomous vehicles on Thursday. In a
nonbinding recommendation to the states, it said that driverless
cars should not yet be allowed, except for testing. But it said
that semiautonomous features, like cars that keep themselves
centered in lanes and adjust their speed based on the location
of the car ahead, could save lives. ()
* Dr Peter Butler, chairman of endocrinology at the
University of California, Los Angeles, who initially declined a
request to test drugmaker Merck's new diabetes drug
Januvia, found worrisome changes in the pancreases of rats, that
could lead to pancreatic cancer. The discovery, in early 2008,
turned Dr Butler into a crusader whose follow-up studies now
threaten the future of not only Januvia but all the drugs in its
class, which have sales of more than $9 billion annually and are
used by hundreds of thousands of people with Type 2 diabetes. ()
* Japan inched closer to the end of deflation and factory
output picked up, government data showed Friday, offering proof
that the real economy is slowly catching up to the high
expectations set by its recent bold economic policies. ()
* The health care law is injecting more competition into
insurance markets nationwide, drawing additional companies into
states long dominated by a few carriers, Obama administration
officials said on Thursday. ()
* Newly minted university graduates who have landed coveted
jobs on Wall Street may have impressive resumes and sought-after
references. But often, nuts-and-bolts skills like spreadsheet
building and database extraction are not part of university
curriculums. When millions of dollars can be won or lost on one
calculation, firms are finding it essential that their new hires
can tell the difference between a pivot table and a header row.
Enter specialized boot camps where - for fees that sometimes
exceed $1,000 a day - would-be masters of the universe can
perfect Excel modeling techniques and financial analysis. ()