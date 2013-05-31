PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After several deadly factory disasters in Bangladesh, Obama administration officials remain conflicted over what measures would work best to improve labor conditions there. ()

* The initiative began two decades ago, with the best of intentions, after apartheid fell and southern Africa's future brightened. Today that program, the Southern Africa Enterprise Development Fund, is in its death throes, apparently victimized by mismanagement, insider dealings and a lack of oversight by federal officials. ()

* The U.S. Transportation Department made its first formal policy statement on autonomous vehicles on Thursday. In a nonbinding recommendation to the states, it said that driverless cars should not yet be allowed, except for testing. But it said that semiautonomous features, like cars that keep themselves centered in lanes and adjust their speed based on the location of the car ahead, could save lives. ()

* Dr Peter Butler, chairman of endocrinology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who initially declined a request to test drugmaker Merck's new diabetes drug Januvia, found worrisome changes in the pancreases of rats, that could lead to pancreatic cancer. The discovery, in early 2008, turned Dr Butler into a crusader whose follow-up studies now threaten the future of not only Januvia but all the drugs in its class, which have sales of more than $9 billion annually and are used by hundreds of thousands of people with Type 2 diabetes. ()

* Japan inched closer to the end of deflation and factory output picked up, government data showed Friday, offering proof that the real economy is slowly catching up to the high expectations set by its recent bold economic policies. ()

* The health care law is injecting more competition into insurance markets nationwide, drawing additional companies into states long dominated by a few carriers, Obama administration officials said on Thursday. ()

* Newly minted university graduates who have landed coveted jobs on Wall Street may have impressive resumes and sought-after references. But often, nuts-and-bolts skills like spreadsheet building and database extraction are not part of university curriculums. When millions of dollars can be won or lost on one calculation, firms are finding it essential that their new hires can tell the difference between a pivot table and a header row. Enter specialized boot camps where - for fees that sometimes exceed $1,000 a day - would-be masters of the universe can perfect Excel modeling techniques and financial analysis. ()