PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5

* Led by Lei Jun, China's Xiaomi Technology, known for its
popular and inexpensive smartphones, sold $2 billion in handsets
in China last year, and he has carefully cultivated an image in
the Steve Jobs mold. ()
* Jefferson County's $4.2 billion municipal bankruptcy is
the largest such filing in the history of United States, and it
is being closely watched for the precedent it might set. ()
* United States President Barack Obama, in a series of
executive actions, asked the patent office to take steps to
block frivolous lawsuits filed by so-called patent trolls. ()
* Seven months before the core provisions of President
Obama's health care law are to take effect, most television
advertising that mentions the law continues to come from its
opponents. ()
* The glowing assessments of the Chinese poultry plant where
more than 100 people were killed in a fiery explosion suggested
government officials had missed problems. ()