PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SAC, the hedge fund which is under investigation for
insider trading, told employees in an email that it was stable
despite a surge in investor withdrawals. ()
* The International Monetary Fund released an internal
report that sharply criticizes its first bailout program for
Greece, saying it seriously underestimated the severity of the
country's downturn. ()
* The Justice Department has claimed that the publishers
used Apple Inc as a conduit to communicate with each
other; Apple lawyers have sought to portray the conversations as
normal business proceedings. ()
* Procter & Gamble has reorganized its business into
four new divisions, the first big change since Alan Lafley
returned as chief executive nearly two weeks ago. ()
* As Congress debates immigration, countries like Canada and
Australia are trying to lure foreign entrepreneurs. But there is
only one place they want to be. ()