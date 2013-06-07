PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 7

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The federal government has secretly taken information on foreigners overseas for years from companies like Google Inc , Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, according to documents that emerged Thursday and were confirmed by a senior government official. ()
* More than a year ago, the European Union's top justice official proposed a tough set of measures for protecting the privacy of personal data online. ()
* General Motors Co's Chief Executive Daniel Akerson stood before a packed hall and took a victory lap of sorts at the company's annual meeting on Thursday, celebrating a new level of financial stability and GM's return to the ranks of the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. ()
* A year after a shareholder meeting with strong opposition to Wal-Mart Stores Inc board members after a bribery scandal in Mexico, many investors are asking why more change has not occurred. ()
* When it comes to advertising, Facebook Inc has decided it needs a new friend: simplicity. On Thursday, the social network announced that it was going to simplify the process of buying ads significantly, starting with the first question posed to a buyer. ()
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.