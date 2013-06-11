PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal authorities and consumer lawyers say banks play a key role in giving questionable Internet merchants access to the financial system, enabling them to prey on consumers.

()

* Apple Inc introduced a major redesign of its mobile software system, as well as upgrades for some Mac computers. ()

* As mobile phones become all-in-one tools for living, suggesting where to eat and the fastest way to the dentist's office, the map of where we are becomes a vital piece of data. From Facebook Inc to Foursquare, Twitter to Travelocity, the companies that seek the attention of people on the go rely heavily on location to deliver relevant information, including advertising. ()

* Michalis Sallas has thrived in Greece's freewheeling business culture as head of Piraeus Bank SA, but financial oversight is increasing and may complicate his dealings. ()

* Two longtime friends - Jens Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank and Jörg Asmussen of the European Central Bank - will appear before Germany's highest court on Tuesday to argue opposite sides of a fateful question: What if the promise that holds the euro zone together is unconstitutional?

()

* As investors rely increasingly on Finra's database to vet Wall Street professionals, some brokers and executives are trying to remove complaints. ()

* Veterinary drugs commonly administered to horses would render their meat adulterated under New Mexico law, meaning it would not be fit for human consumption.

()

* SoftBank Corp of Japan agreed late on Monday to sweeten its takeover bid for Sprint Nextel Corp to $21.6 billion, seeking to block a rival bid by Dish Network Corp . ()