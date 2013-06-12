PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The interest rate charged by lenders has been going down for most of the time since the early 1980s, but there are signs that this will not last. ()

* After weeks of talks, Google Inc completed a deal to buy a Israeli social mapping startup, which uses a combination of GPS tracking and contributions from its users about road conditions to help drivers navigate.

()

* As the current generation of reactors moves toward retirement, a project in Georgia and one in South Carolina may be the industry's last best hope.

()

* A Federal District Court judge in Manhattan ruled on Tuesday that Fox Searchlight Pictures had violated federal and New York minimum wage laws by not paying production interns, a case that could upend the long-held practice of the film industry and other businesses that rely heavily on unpaid internships. ()

* Walgreen Co, the biggest pharmacy operator in the United States, agreed on Tuesday to pay $80 million to resolve federal charges that it failed to properly control the sales of narcotic painkillers at some of its outlets.

()

* Global stocks fell sharply after the Bank of Japan stood by its monetary policy and an ambitious target to stoke 2 percent inflation in two years. ()

* At a hearing considering whether measures to contain the European crisis are legal, some witnesses pushed for Germany to leave the currency union. ()

* The "PBS NewsHour," the signature nightly newscast on public television, is planning its first significant round of layoffs in nearly two decades. ()

* Discrimination against blacks, Hispanics and Asians looking for housing persists in subtle forms, according to a new national study commissioned by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.()