PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A record seven million students will graduate from
universities and colleges across China in the coming weeks, but
their job prospects appear bleak - the latest sign of a troubled
Chinese economy. ()
* Only months before Americans start buying coverage through
new state insurance exchanges, it is becoming clear that choices
will vary sharply depending on where people live. ()
* A long-running economic policy debate over austerity
versus stimulus was expected to be muted at the Group of Eight
summit as participants concentrated on addressing the escalating
civil war in Syria. ()
* After posting a loss in the first quarter, Martha Stewart
Living Omnimedia redesigned its print and digital
offerings in hopes of returning to profitability. ()
* Boeing Co's full-court press to address the risk of
battery fire on its flagship 787 Dreamliner jet this year has
not slowed progress on the company's other planes in
development, including a revamped version of its popular 777
wide-body, Raymond Conner, chief executive of Boeing's civil
aircraft division, said on Sunday. ()