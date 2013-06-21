PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 21

June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tumbling stock, bond and commodity prices around the world are demonstrating just how reliant the global economy has become on the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve. ()

* Fed officials are convinced they have done enough stimulus, but some critics see evidence in the persistence of high unemployment and low inflation that the Fed should do even more. ()

* The Supreme Court reinforced the ability of corporations to impose arbitration on customers, ruling that merchants could not bring a class-action suit against American Express Co . ()

* Facebook Inc will add an instant 15-second video service to Instagram, in an answer to Twitter's Vine feature. The new feature allows users to record as much as 15 seconds of video, enhance it with image filters and post it immediately.()

* In battling the government's charges that it engaged in e-book price fixing, Apple Inc has warned a judge that what is at stake is not just healthy competition in the book industry, but the way business is conducted between retailers and providers of everything from music to books to movies. ()

* A warning from Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio that there was a risk to the economy in the lax oversight of firms that banks hire to help them comply with federal rules. ()

* The Agriculture Department approved a label to show that meat certified by the Non-GMO Project came from animals that never ate feed containing genetically engineered ingredients like corn, soy and alfalfa.()

* Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez called for an inquiry into patent-assertion entities, which buy bundles of patents and make money by threatening infringement lawsuits.