PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 24

* Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who leaked details about American surveillance, personifies a debate at the heart of technology systems in government and industry: can the IT staff be trusted? ()

* Hoping to cut medical costs, employers are experimenting with a new way to pay for health care, telling workers that their company health plan will pay only a fixed amount for a given test. ()

* The founders of the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Plc and the government of Kazakhstan are preparing an offer to buy the remaining stake in the troubled mining giant they do not already own in a deal valuing the miner at 3 billion pounds, or $4.7 billion. ()

* Once worth $34.5 billion, Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's holdings are now estimated at $4.8 billion and falling. The rise and fall of the charismatic industrialist mirrors Brazil's sudden reversal of fortune. After years of economic expansion, the South American nation has begun to sputter. ()

* The Bank for International Settlements, a group representing central banks including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, warned political leaders on Sunday that they should not expect central banks' cheap-money policy to hold the global economy together forever. ()