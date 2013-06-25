PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A warning from the central bank against excessive lending
worried investors overseas and brought fears of economic
slowdown in China. The People's Bank of China, the central bank,
let the world know on Monday that it was putting the nation's
banks on notice: the loose money and the speculation it fed had
to stop. ()
* In two decisions issued on Monday, the Supreme Court
effectively made it harder for workers to prove that they had
suffered employment discrimination. One ruling narrows the
definition of what constitutes a supervisor in racial and sexual
harassment cases, while the other adopts a tougher standard for
workers to prove that they had faced illegal retaliation for
complaining about employment discrimination. ()
* The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that generic drug
manufacturers could not be sued by patients who claim that the
drugs they took were defectively designed. The decision is a
significant victory for the generic drug industry, but further
narrows the recourse for people who are injured by such drugs.
()
* The news on Monday that Weil, Gotshal & Manges, among the
nation's most prestigious and profitable law firms, was laying
off a large number of lawyers and support staff while also
reducing the pay of some of its partners, sent shock waves
through the industry and underscored the financial difficulties
facing the legal profession. ()
* Courts must take a skeptical look at affirmative-action
programs at public colleges and universities, the Supreme Court
ruled Monday, in a decision that is likely to set off a wave of
challenges to race-conscious admissions policies nationwide.()
* Richard Baker, a shopping mall developer who emerged as a
major player in the department store business with his purchases
of Lord & Taylor and Hudson's Bay, is now exploring a bid for
Saks Inc, according to a person briefed on the matter.
()
* Warner Brothers on Monday announced a new leadership team
for its film division while informing the staff that Jeff
Robinov was leaving as the motion picture group's president.
Combined with a shake-up at its television unit, the moves
greatly concentrate power at Hollywood's largest studio in the
hands of one executive. ()
* A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of Raj
Rajaratnam, the former hedge fund manager who was charged with
orchestrating a vast insider trading conspiracy. ()
* Federal regulators are poised to sue Jon Corzine over the
collapse of MF Global and the brokerage firm's misuse
of customer money during its final days, a blowup that rattled
Wall Street and cast a spotlight on Corzine, the former New
Jersey governor who ran the firm until its bankruptcy in 2011.()
* Two of Dell Inc's biggest outside investors on
Monday laid out the most comprehensive defense of their plan for
the company to date, while attacking the company's planned $24.4
billion sale to Michael Dell and the investment firm Silver
Lake. ()