PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 28

* The Senate on Thursday approved the most significant
overhaul of the nation's immigration laws in a generation with
broad support generated by a sense among leading Republicans
that the party needed to join with Democrats to remove a wedge
between Republicans and Hispanic voters. ()
* As the Senate voted on an immigration bill that would let
Silicon Valley companies import engineers from abroad, the labor
lobby says eligible workers in the United States are being
passed over. ()
* The Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Defense of
Marriage Act against same-sex marriage brought a stunning
improvement in the lives gay foreigners, many of whom lived in
fear of being separated from their American spouses. ()
* The economy is the victim of a little misunderstanding,
Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday, telling investors
who have sent borrowing costs soaring that they are misguided in
believing the Fed's stimulus campaign is about to wane. ()
* The Obama administration on Thursday announced plans to
suspend trade privileges for Bangladesh over concerns about
safety problems and labor rights violations in the country's
garment industry. ()
* On Thursday, federal regulators sued Jon Corzine in
connection with the collapse of the brokerage firm MF Global and
apparent misuse of customer money during its final days.
Corzine, a former United States senator and New Jersey governor,
ran the firm until its bankruptcy in October 2011. ()
* Moody's Investors Service, dissatisfied with the way
states measure what they owe their retirees, released its own
numbers on Thursday, showing that the 50 states have, in
aggregate, just 48 cents for every dollar in pensions they have
promised. ()
* In separate but similar speeches on Thursday, three
officials from the Federal Reserve sought to reassure investors
that economic data would continue to guide its actions on its
stimulus campaign. ()
* The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate
Finance Committee on Thursday began a legislative push to
simplify the tax code by asking all senators to identify what
tax breaks, deductions and credits should be kept. ()
* As more nuclear reactors across the country are closed,
the problem of what to do with their waste is becoming more
urgent, government officials and private experts said at a
conference in Washington this week. ()
* Celebrity chef Paula Deen has run into trouble with
another major corporate partner: the Danish pharmaceutical
company Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that it would
suspend its relationship in the wake of her admission that she
used racist language in the past. ()
* The Agriculture Department on Thursday effectively banned
the sale of snack foods like candy, cookies and sugary drinks,
including sports drinks, in schools, making it harder for
students to avoid the now-healthier school meals by eating
snacks sold in vending machines. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is questioning how
some traders got the Institute of Supply Management's
manufacturing data ahead of its official release earlier this
month. ()
* Shellpoint Partners, of which Lewis Ranieri is chairman,
sold $251 million in residential mortgage-backed securities tied
to loans that are not backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie
Mac. The largest portion of the deal was sold at a
rate of 2.85 percentage points above ultrasafe government debt,
according to the person briefed on the deal. ()
* The Senate Agriculture Committee said on Thursday that it
would convene a hearing on July 10 to examine Smithfield Foods'
$4.7 billion sale to Shuanghui International, a Chinese
meat processor, stepping up government scrutiny of the deal. ()
* China's biggest wind turbine company, Sinovel,
and two of its executives conspired with an employee of a
Massachusetts wind company to steal the American firm's software
for controlling the flow of electricity, causing $800 million in
damages, according to an indictment on Thursday. ()
* Nearly six months after a small plane carrying its top
executive disappeared off the coast of Venezuela, the Missoni
fashion company said on Thursday that the wreckage of the
aircraft had been found in the waters north of the resort of Los
Roques, near where the aircraft took off. ()
* Adobe Systems agreed on Thursday to buy Neolane,
a digital marketing services provider, for about $600 million,
as more companies look for ways to add social media advertising
to their offerings. ()