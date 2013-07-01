PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 1

July 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The old-line carmakers are suddenly hungry for information technology specialists who can create apps for the next generation of connected vehicles. ()

* John Malone is weighing a deal for Time Warner Cable , using Charter Communications Inc as the merger partner, people briefed on the matter said. ()

* A live stream on YouTube provided by the nonprofit news organization The Texas Tribune went viral and gave the Texas state senator Wendy Davis a national platform. Online videos have been going viral for almost a decade, but what came out of the filibuster in Texas was something distinct: viral live video. ()

* Borrowing heavily from the cable playbook, CBS Corp has set out to reverse the trend toward ever-dwindling network ratings - and intense attention directed toward cable dramas - in the summer. The opening ratings for its new series, "Under the Dome", last Monday qualified as spectacular: more than 13.5 million viewers for the premiere, the biggest audience for a summer drama in more than 20 years. ()

* Stillman & Friedman, a New York firm that has represented some big clients, is combining with Ballard Spahr, an old-line Philadelphia firm looking to enter the New York market and expand its criminal defense practice. ()