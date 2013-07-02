PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 2

July 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators say banks have been profiting by offering wealthy Chinese high returns on loans, with banks lending the cash to companies unqualified for loans otherwise. ()

* Qsymia, the first new prescription weight-loss drug to reach the market in 13 years, is having a hard time winning even a tiny slice of that huge market. The slow start of Qsymia raises questions about what role prescription drugs really can play in combating the nation's epidemic of obesity. ()

* The Tribune Company, known for its newspapers but moving steadily toward television, accelerated its transformation into a broadcasting company on Monday when it agreed to pay $2.7 billion for 19 local stations from Scranton to Salt Lake City. ()

* A federal judge in New York, saying the statute of limitations had run out, has dismissed three lawsuits by men who said that the former "Sesame Street" puppeteer Kevin Clash sexually abused them when they were underage. ()

* Unemployment in the euro zone continued its steady rise in May, according to data published Monday, underscoring the human effects of a financial downturn that has lasted a year and a half. ()