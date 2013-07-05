PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Answering critics who said they were running out of ways
to promote growth and lending, the European Central Bank and the
Bank of England on Thursday did something neither had
done before, committing themselves to keeping interest rates low
indefinitely. ()
* After years of lowering book prices, Amazon is
offering smaller discounts on some books. Authors and small
publishers said this put some books beyond an audience's reach.
()
* The first Soviet republic to reclaim its independence was
Lithuania. But more than two decades later, the energy industry
of this European Union member still feels like an outpost of a
creaking empire run from Moscow. ()
* China wants to use Shanghai as a platform for financial
overhauls, including interest rate liberalization and full
convertibility of China's currency. ()
* The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan reached a
provisional agreement on Thursday on a $5.3 billion bailout
package that aims to bolster Pakistan's flagging economy and its
perilously low foreign exchange reserves. ()
* Nestlé and Danone will trim their
prices on some infant formula after China began an investigation
of price fixing by sellers of the milk. ()