PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

* A Russian plan to have international monitors take control
of the Syrian government's chemical weapons appeared to offer an
exit strategy for President Obama, who had been reluctant to
order a military strike. ()
* Documents released Monday detail the largely secretive
process that lets the U.S. government detain an individual at a
border crossing and confiscate or copy any electronic devices
that person is carrying. ()
* Yahoo and Facebook each filed suit in the
secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to ask the
government for permission to reveal information about the number
and types of national security requests for user data that the
companies receive. Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft,
which filed suit in June to ask for this permission, amended
their petitions Monday to compel the government to publish even
more detail about the requests. ()
* Google said it made a second attempt to settle an
antitrust inquiry it faces in Europe over accusations that it
abuses its dominance in Internet search and advertising. ()
* On Monday, the Koch Brothers' conglomerate made a big move
into a very different business by offering to buy Molex
, a relatively obscure maker of electronics plugs for
the likes of Apple - for $7.2 billion. ()
* The U.S. government is selling $2.4 billion in bonds
issued by Citigroup during the financial crisis in
exchange for federal guarantees against the bank's possible
losses. The sale by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp ends the
government's holdings in the third-largest U.S. bank. ()
* In a barb-filled letter to shareholders on Monday,
billionaire Carl Icahn wrote that he could not overcome a series
of defeats, including changes to the voting rules that make it
easier for Michael Dell and the investment firm Silver Lake to
prevail in their bid to buy Dell Inc. ()
* Comcast's NBCUniversal put Jeff Shell, a
television executive, in charge of its film studio, Universal
Studios, on Monday, leading to the promotion of one longtime
movie manager and the ouster of another. ()
* Robert Allbritton, the publisher of the Washington news
publication Politico, said on Monday that he had acquired the
three-year-old news website Capital New York and that he
intended to turn it into a version of Politico for the Empire
State. ()
* The owners of the Neiman Marcus luxury retail
chain agreed on Monday to sell it to a group led by Ares
Management and a Canadian pension plan in a deal worth $6
billion. ()