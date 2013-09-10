PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Russian plan to have international monitors take control of the Syrian government's chemical weapons appeared to offer an exit strategy for President Obama, who had been reluctant to order a military strike. ()

* Documents released Monday detail the largely secretive process that lets the U.S. government detain an individual at a border crossing and confiscate or copy any electronic devices that person is carrying. ()

* Yahoo and Facebook each filed suit in the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to ask the government for permission to reveal information about the number and types of national security requests for user data that the companies receive. Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft, which filed suit in June to ask for this permission, amended their petitions Monday to compel the government to publish even more detail about the requests. ()

* Google said it made a second attempt to settle an antitrust inquiry it faces in Europe over accusations that it abuses its dominance in Internet search and advertising. ()

* On Monday, the Koch Brothers' conglomerate made a big move into a very different business by offering to buy Molex , a relatively obscure maker of electronics plugs for the likes of Apple - for $7.2 billion. ()

* The U.S. government is selling $2.4 billion in bonds issued by Citigroup during the financial crisis in exchange for federal guarantees against the bank's possible losses. The sale by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp ends the government's holdings in the third-largest U.S. bank. ()

* In a barb-filled letter to shareholders on Monday, billionaire Carl Icahn wrote that he could not overcome a series of defeats, including changes to the voting rules that make it easier for Michael Dell and the investment firm Silver Lake to prevail in their bid to buy Dell Inc. ()

* Comcast's NBCUniversal put Jeff Shell, a television executive, in charge of its film studio, Universal Studios, on Monday, leading to the promotion of one longtime movie manager and the ouster of another. ()

* Robert Allbritton, the publisher of the Washington news publication Politico, said on Monday that he had acquired the three-year-old news website Capital New York and that he intended to turn it into a version of Politico for the Empire State. ()

* The owners of the Neiman Marcus luxury retail chain agreed on Monday to sell it to a group led by Ares Management and a Canadian pension plan in a deal worth $6 billion. ()