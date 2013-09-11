PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the
* Apple Inc has grown too big for just one iPhone.
That is why Apple is releasing two new iPhones this month
instead of just one, including a cheaper model aimed at less
wealthy countries where new Apple phones have been desired but
are out of reach because of their price. ()
* In a major legal setback for Google Inc, a
federal appeals court here said on Tuesday that a lawsuit
accusing the Internet giant of illegal wiretapping could
proceed. The ruling, which comes at a moment when online privacy
is being hotly debated, has its origins in a much-publicized
Google initiative, Street View, which tried to map the inhabited
world.
* Intelligence officials released secret documents on
Tuesday showing that a judge reprimanded the National Security
Agency in 2009 for violating its own procedures and misleading
the nation's intelligence court about how it used the telephone
call logs it gathers in the hunt for terrorists.
* Jon Corzine, the former New Jersey governor accused of a
failure of leadership at the helm of the brokerage firm MF
Global, is fighting back. Lawyers for Corzine filed a motion
late Tuesday to dismiss a civil case against him brought by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the federal agency that
regulated MF Global until its demise in 2011.
* The Dow Jones industrial average is shaking up its roster.
Alcoa Inc, Bank of America Corp and
Hewlett-Packard Co - three stalwarts of corporate
America that have fallen out of favor lately with investors -
will be removed from the Dow, to be replaced by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Visa Inc and Nike Inc, the
parent company of the index said on Tuesday.
* Automakers are making slow but steady progress improving
fuel efficiency, as the industry hit a high for the average
miles per gallon of new vehicles sold in August in the United
States. A study released by the University of Michigan on
Tuesday said that the average fuel economy on the window
stickers of cars and trucks sold last month was 24.9 miles per
gallon, nearly five miles per gallon better than the 20.1 mpg
recorded in October 2007.
* Tesco Plc, the British supermarket chain,
completed its retreat from the United States on Tuesday after
selling most of its Fresh & Easy convenience stores to an
affiliate of the money-management firm run by the billionaire
Ronald Burkle.
* The top 10 percent of earners took more than half of the
country's total income in 2012, the highest level recorded since
the government began collecting the relevant data a century ago,
according to an updated study by the prominent economists
Emmanuel Saez and Thomas Piketty.