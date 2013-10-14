PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fiscal problems of the United States dominated
meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund
in Washington this weekend. Leaders on Sunday pleaded, warned
and cajoled: the United States must raise its debt ceiling and
reopen its government or risk "massive disruption the world
over", as IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, put it. ()
* With a possible default on government obligations just
days away, Senate Democratic leaders - believing they have a
political advantage in the continuing fiscal impasse - refused
Sunday to sign on to any deal that reopens the government but
locks in budget cuts for next year. ()
* To help ward off corporate data breaches, Lookout Inc is
using its app to slip under the door of enterprises via the
employees who regularly bring their personal devices to work.
Lookout is among a handful of tech companies trying to
capitalize on the bring-your-own-device phenomenon that people
in charge of securing corporate networks say has become their
biggest headache. ()
* A program in Oakland that will collect and analyze reams
of surveillance data from around town is one of the latest and
most contentious examples of cities using big data technology,
and federal dollars, for routine law enforcement. ()
* After shedding outside holdings, the New York Times
Company this week will introduce the International New York
Times and, later, new subscription, video and consumer
initiatives. ()
* In recent months, as his legal troubles have deepened,
billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen has sold stocks to
meet withdrawal requests from skittish investors. In addition to
stocks, Cohen is selling significant works of art from his
celebrated collection. ()
* Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co
reported third-quarter results on Friday. Low interest rates are
crimping a major source of bank profits. But higher rates are
not necessarily the answer either - for the banks or the
economy. ()
* Some doctors and dentists offer older patients a way to
pay for costly procedures not covered by Medicare, but the
plans' high interest rates can strain the finances of people on
fixed incomes. ()