PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 16

* With the federal government on the brink of a default, a House Republican effort to end the shutdown and extend the Treasury's borrowing authority collapsed Tuesday night as a major credit agency warned that the United States was on the verge of a costly ratings downgrade. After the House postponed any action, the Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, and Senator Mitch McConnell said that they had resumed talks on a deal to reopen the government and raise the debt limit. ()

* On Tuesday, Apple Inc said it had hired Angela Ahrendts, who transformed Burberry Group LLC from a faded British icon into a symbol of global luxury. Ahrendts will be senior vice president overseeing the strategy and operation of Apple's retail and online stores. ()

* Citigroup Inc, the nation's third-largest bank by assets, said its profit rose to $3.23 billion, or $1 a share, from a year earlier, but its results were hurt by weakness in its fixed-income unit. At the center of the earnings disappointment was Citi's fixed-income unit - a closely watched division that has helped in past quarters to buoy the bank's overall earnings. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a preliminary agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle accusations that a trading blowup in London last year represented reckless behavior. Aside from admitting some wrongdoing, the bank is expected to pay about $100 million to resolve the case, a trading debacle last year that has come to be known as the London Whale episode. ()

* The continuing sell-off in Treasuries, a by-product of the impasse in Congress, could disrupt the so-called repo market, making it hard for investment banks to operate. Treasuries back one-third of all transactions done in the $2 trillion repo market that brokers use the most. A violent sell-off in Treasuries could reduce the value of the collateral that brokerage firms use in repo, making it difficult for them to do business. ()

* Twitter Inc reported in an amended prospectus for its initial public offering that its revenue surged in the third quarter and that the number of its users had increased. Twitter plans to price its IPO on the night of Nov. 14, and begin trading the next day, according to people briefed on the matter. Twitter also said it had picked the New York Stock Exchange as the home for its listing. ()

* According to a Yahoo earnings presentation, its Chinese partner Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd reported $707 million in profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, up 159 percent from the same time a year ago. Yahoo also disclosed that a new agreement has reduced the number of shares that it must sell in an Alibaba initial public offering to 208 million, down from 261.5 million. ()

* Litigation against companies for disclosure violations of the federal securities laws has been a big business, and opponents are fighting to end it. From 1997 to 2012, more than 3,050 securities litigation cases were brought, according to Cornerstone Research. Companies and their insurers paid $73.1 billion in judgments and settlements, and plaintiffs' lawyers alone collected almost $17 billion in fees, research shows. ()

* Apollo Tyres Ltd indicated on Tuesday that it still wanted to acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, but not necessarily at the agreed-on $2.5 billion price. Apollo said it had tried to complete the merger on time, but that Cooper had not held up its end of the merger agreement. Apollo also said it was unable to close the deal because of labor negotiations with the United Steelworkers union. ()