PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A tentative $13 billion settlement between JPMorgan
and the Justice Department was a result of extensive
personal negotiations involving Attorney General Eric Holder and
Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive. ()
* Mounting legal problems have so far left Jamie Dimon
unscathed at the helm of JPMorgan Chase. On Sunday, several
JPMorgan executives said, as they have for months, that the
bank's board remains firmly behind Dimon, who is both chairman
and chief executive. ()
* Norway's sovereign wealth fund is preparing to raise its
voice on a sensitive topic: the increasing computerization of
the stock markets and the costs it has imposed on big long-term
investors. "The U.S. market has gone through a lot of changes
and has become quite complicated - and this complexity of the
market creates a lot of challenges for a large investor like
us," said Oyvind Schanke, the global head of stock trading for
the fund, Norges Bank Investment Management. ()
* Crown Castle International Co will buy the rights
to run 9,100 towers for an average lease of 28 years, with the
right to acquire the towers outright from AT&T Inc in the
future for about $4.2 billion. Crown Castle will also buy about
600 towers outright. ()
* The producer Jason Blum's winning movie formula relies on
profit-sharing, and he's thinking about applying it to
television. Over the last five years, for production costs
totaling a mere $27 million, his company, Blumhouse Productions,
has churned out eight hit horror films - including "Paranormal
Activity", "Sinister" and "The Purge" - that have taken in $1.1
billion at the worldwide box office. ()
* Genetic engineering to produce products that now come from
rare plants holds great promise, but critics warn of harm to
small farmers, among others. ()
* Experts involved in fixing the online health insurance
marketplace say the technological problems are extensive. ()
* The intense competition in the market for tablets will be
highlighted on Tuesday, as Apple Inc, Nokia
and Microsoft Corp each introduce new devices. ()
* Ignazio Angeloni, a top European Central Bank official,
has a leading role in reviewing euro zone banks to determine
which are sound and which are not. ()
* Music industry's total digital sales are down almost 1
percent so far this year, and some in the industry cite the rise
of streaming music services like Spotify and Pandora Media Inc
. ()