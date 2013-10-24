PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 24

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America, one of the nation's largest banks, was found liable on Wednesday of having sold defective mortgages, a jury decision that will be seen as a victory for the government in its aggressive effort to hold banks accountable for their role in the housing crisis. ()
* Prosecutors are said to be considering criminal penalties against JPMorgan over its dealings with Bernard Madoff, suspecting it turned a blind eye to his Ponzi scheme. ()
* As technical failures bedevil the rollout of President Obama's health care law, evidence is emerging that one of the program's loftiest goals - to encourage competition among insurers in an effort to keep costs low - is falling short for many rural Americans. ()
* The legal battle over Detroit's eligibility for bankruptcy pits the city against unions and retirees, with a star witness, Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan, to come. ()
* Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday proposed a spending plan for his city next year that is full of nips and tucks: a 75 cent per pack increase in the cigarette tax, higher zoning permit fees for big developments, an end to some retirees' health insurance subsidies and a rolling hiring freeze. ()
* Pinterest confirmed on Wednesday that it has raised $225 million in a new round of financing that values the company at $3.8 billion. ()
* To help finance the expansion into America, British peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle, has raised $37 million from investors led by the venture capital firm Accel Partners. ()
* A decision by a federal appeals court has ended Delaware's experiment with confidential arbitration. In an opinion released Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that Delaware's state-sponsored arbitration program violated the First Amendment. ()
* Two of Caterpillar's biggest-ever deals may have played a role in the $3 billion of market value that the company's stock shed on Wednesday morning. The maker of heavy equipment disclosed that its third-quarter profit tumbled 44 percent from the same time last year, while revenue fell more than 18 percent for the same period. ()
* Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments, two of the largest commercial property owners in the country, have agreed to a $7.2 billion deal on Wednesday in which American Realty will buy Cole with a mix of cash and stock, bringing an end to tensions between the companies that have simmered much of the last year. ()
