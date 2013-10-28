PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration's move to tighten
restrictions for prescribing painkillers is a rare victory by
lawmakers from states hard hit by prescription drug abuse over
well-financed lobbyists for business and patient groups. ()
* Cruise ships keep growing bigger, and more popular. But
the expansion in ship size is worrying safety experts, lawmakers
and regulators, who are pushing for more accountability, saying
the supersize craze is fraught with potential peril for
passengers and crew. After a string of disasters at sea,
lawmakers and regulators push for more accountability and
question the size of the newest ships. ()
* The Obama administration has seemed uncertain how to
handle reports that the National Security Agency spied on the
German chancellor, Angela Merkel, for several years. ()
* Economists and policy wonks behind the Affordable Care Act
worry that the technical problems bedeviling the federal portal
could become much more than an inconvenience. If young and
healthy applicants decide to put off or give up on buying
coverage, rising prices and even a destabilized insurance market
could result. ()
* Social media giant Twitter is entering one of the
strongest markets for initial public offerings in three years,
especially in the United States. Investors have shown a growing
appetite for initial offerings, eager to take risks in hopes of
big rewards when newly public companies' stocks rise. Retail
investors, in particular the very wealthy, are also seeking
exposure to soaring stock of new companies. ()
* Via its Goldman Sachs Foundation, led by Dina Powell,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which many associate with Wall
Street greed and excess, has staked out a position as one of
United States' leading corporate philanthropists. ()
* Financially struggling media companies are racing to add
conferences, festivals and other live events to their business
strategy, convinced they can provide a reliable revenue stream
and expand the reach of their brands. The number of
organizations staging live events has surged in recent years,
say publishers and their business partners, and concerns over
conflict of interest, though still a delicate issue at some
media companies, are largely bygone relics at others. ()
* As adults turn to mobile devices like tablets, Kindles,
and iPhones, their children - even the smallest ones - are doing
so as well, according to a new study by Common Sense Media, a
San Francisco-based nonprofit organization that examines
children's use of technology, and rates children's apps, games
and websites. Over the last two years, the shift has been
drastic. Among children under 2, the survey found, 38 percent
had used mobile devices like iPhones, tablets, or Kindles - the
same share as children 8 and under who had used such technology
in a similar survey two years ago. ()
* National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office
of Ocean Exploration and Research and the "Octonauts" producer,
Silvergate Media, have signed a letter of intent to develop a
formal partnership to raise awareness of ocean exploration and
science and advance NOAA's mission. ()