PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Twitter, which has been built around 140-character
snippets of text since its founding in 2006, has added photo and
video previews to the feed of items that users see when they log
onto the service from the Web or mobile applications. ()
* When Brian Sozzi, the Chief Executive of Belus Capital
Advisors, visited Sears locations in New York and New
Jersey this month, he said, he found barren shelves, haphazard
displays and badly stained carpets. Also missing: customers.()
* The Senate voted unanimously to confirm President Obama's
two picks for the Federal Communications Commission, Tom Wheeler
as chairman and Michael O'Rielly as a commissioner. ()
* Samsung recorded its highest share of
smartphone shipments to date in the third quarter, while Apple
showed more modest gains, according to a new report
from Strategy Analytics. ()
* The White House has long been aware in general terms of
the National Security Agency's overseas eavesdropping, the
nation's top spymaster told a House hearing on Tuesday. ()
* The CBS Corp is developing a 24-hour news channel
that would be streamed online and would mainly repurpose video
and reporting already produced by CBS News, according to
executives involved in the planning. ()
* LinkedIn announced strong user growth and
better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, but
issued a conservative revenue forecast for the fourth quarter
and the 2013 fiscal year. ()
* After months of wrangling and tough negotiating, Dell Inc
is finally going private. The computer company said on
Tuesday that its $24.9 billion sale to its founder, Michael
Dell, and the investment firm Silver Lake had closed. ()
* Nextdoor, a social network for neighbors, is moving into
elite territory. The San Francisco startup announced a $60
million investment on Tuesday, led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers and Tiger Global Management, two prominent venture capital
firms. ()
* Infosys, the giant Indian technology outsourcing
company, has agreed to pay $34 million in a civil settlement
after federal prosecutors in Texas found it had committed
"systemic visa fraud and abuse" when bringing temporary workers
from India for jobs in American businesses, according to court
documents and officials familiar with the case. ()