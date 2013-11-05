PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 5

Nov 5 The following are the top stories on the
* While the hedge fund SAC Capital has put the government's
criminal case behind it, Steven Cohen remains the focus of a
criminal investigation and a SEC administrative complaint. ()
* Federal officials said Johnson & Johnson promoted
the anti-psychotic drug as a way to treat dementia patients for
many ailments, when it was only approved for schizophrenia. ()
* Twitter has raised the price range for its initial public
offering to $23 to $25, signaling the company's bullish outlook
ahead of its trading debut on Thursday. ()
* Netflix said on Monday that starting early next
year it will be the exclusive streaming distributor for "The
Square," an Arabic documentary about the Egyptian protest
centered in Tahrir Square, which is considered a leading
contender for an Oscar nomination. ()
* A tentative takeover bid for BlackBerry Ltd from
its largest shareholder collapsed on Monday, clouding the
immediate future of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings of
Toronto, the insurance and investment company, had made a
conditional, non-binding offer to buy the 90 percent of
BlackBerry shares it does not own for $9 each, valuing the
company at about $4.7 billion. ()
* Tom Wheeler was sworn in on Monday as chairman of the
Federal Communications Commission and promptly named to his
senior staff Gigi Sohn, one of the agency's most outspoken
critics but a supporter of the new leader. ()
* A measure that would outlaw workplace discrimination
against gay men, lesbians and transgender people overcame a
significant obstacle in the Senate as seven Republicans voted to
begin debate on the bill. ()
* The Carlyle Group has hired Kewsong Lee away from
his post as managing director at Warburg Pincus, an
unusually high-level transition within private equity's
executive ranks. ()
* Tri Pointe Homes, the West Coast builder
controlled by Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital, is merging
with the home-building subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser, a
large owner of timberlands. ()
* Two activist hedge funds, the Clinton Group and Cannell
Capital, have joined forces to mount a proxy battle for control
of the Internet and television shopping network ValueVision
Media. ()