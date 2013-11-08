PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the
* The Royal Bank of Scotland agreed on Thursday to
pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $153.7 million
to settle charges that it misled investors into buying a risky
mortgage-backed security offering, the latest move in a
crackdown on mortgage practices that fueled the financial
crisis. ()
* Twitter reached a valuation of $31.7 billion as
it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, a
figure the company will have to justify by showing a profit
sooner rather than later. ()
* Federal safety investigators said they would review an
accident in Tennessee in which a Tesla Model S caught
fire, the third such fire in recent weeks. ()
* Dylan Davies, a security officer hired to help protect the
United States Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, gave the FBI
an account of the night that terrorists attacked the mission on
Sept. 11, 2012 that contradicts a version of events he provided
in a recently published book and in an interview with the CBS
News program "60 Minutes." ()
* The White House has thrown its weight behind a proposal to
raise the federal minimum wage to at least $10 an hour. ()
* Walt Disney ended its fiscal year in blockbuster
style on Thursday, reporting solid growth in fourth-quarter
profit, unveiling a substantial Netflix deal and
savoring a stock price that has climbed 35 percent over the last
12 months. ()
* Federal safety officials missed or ignored warning signs
before four deadly crashes involving heavy trucks or intercity
buses in the last year, the National Transportation Safety Board
said on Thursday. ()
* The White House on Thursday nominated Stefan Selig, a top
executive at Bank of America, to a senior Commerce
Department post, a rare appointment of a Wall Street banker by
the Obama administration. ()
* A combination of Canadian, American and Qatari investors
are helping to finance Fairfax Financial Holding's planned $1
billion investment in struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry
, a filing shows. ()
* Salix Pharmaceuticals said Thursday that it would
acquire Santarus, a maker of gastrointestinal
medications like Zegerid and other specialty drugs, for $2.6
billion in cash, or $32 a share. ()