PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The United States Treasury called on Thursday for a
greater federal role in the regulation of insurance,
particularly in areas like mortgage insurance, the collection
and use of personal data to set prices, and the use of secretive
entities known as captives to keep risks off the books of
insurers. ()
* The fallout from the bursting of the housing bubble
continues to plague Wall Street. Bank of America agreed on
Thursday to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission a $131.8
million penalty to settle an investigation linked to the
structuring and sale of two complex mortgage securities that its
Merrill Lynch division sold to investors. ()
* Wall Street financiers have occasionally been referred to
as sharks or snakes. But on Thursday, one prominent firm was
associated with entirely different kinds of cute and lovable
critters. About a dozen kindergartners, and a few high-powered
financiers, gathered at the Blackstone Group's Midtown Manhattan
headquarters to get up close with eight animal ambassadors from
Sea World, the theme park operator that the firm took public
this year. ()
* The Energy Department will give a small company in
Corvallis, Ore., up to $226 million to advance the design of
tiny nuclear reactors that would be installed under water,
making meltdown far less likely and opening the door to markets
around the world where the reactors now on the market are too
big for local power grids. ()
* Graduate teaching and research assistants at New York
University have voted overwhelmingly to unionize, the American
Arbitration Association announced this week after conducting the
vote. ()
* In what could be the biggest economic change in two
decades, President Enrique Pena Nieto is on the verge of
rewriting the Constitution to open Mexico's oil, gas and
electricity industry to private investment - a provocative move
expected to lure international oil companies and expand North
America's energy supply while testing the grip oil has on
Mexico's soul. ()
* When Spotify, the digital music company of the moment,
announced an exclusive deal with Led Zeppelin and free access on
mobile devices, it also reported impressive numbers. Its
listeners have streamed 4.5 billion hours of music this year,
and it has paid more than $1 billion in music royalties since
its founding. But Spotify, a private company, did not disclose
how many people use the service and how many pay for it. ()
* Verizon Communications has taken an aggressive
stance against a proposed shareholder resolution that would
require it to be more forthcoming about the customer information
it shares with the government. ()