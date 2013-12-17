PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 17

Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed on Monday that it is seeking $910,000 in fines against Fabrice Tourre, a former Goldman Sachs vice president whose defeat handed the government its first big legal victory in a case arising from the financial crisis. ()

* The British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline will no longer pay doctors to promote its products and will stop tying compensation of sales representatives to the number of prescriptions doctors write, its chief executive said on Monday, effectively ending two common industry practices that critics have long assailed as troublesome conflicts of interest. ()

* Wall Street's senior executives have been holed up in conference rooms across Manhattan the last couple of weeks, locked in tense all-day sessions. The special project: dividing up this year's spoils as bonus season approaches. ()

* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts said on Monday that it planned to buy a publicly traded credit investment affiliate for about $2.6 billion as it seeks to simplify its corporate structure while expanding its balance sheet. ()

* The Weinsteins and Miramax Films are together again. And that means movies like "Shakespeare in Love" and "Swingers" may get a second life. Bob and Harvey Weinstein, who founded Miramax but left in a split in 2005 with its owner then, Walt Disney, will produce and distribute films and television shows based on the studio's library of about 750 films. ()

* The beginning of the end probably will not come on Wednesday, but it is coming soon. The Federal Reserve has made clear that its bond-buying campaign will not continue at the present pace for much longer. ()

* General Motors, the nation's largest auto company, said it would spend about $1.3 billion to upgrade five factories in the Midwest, including a major overhaul of one of its highly profitable truck plants. ()

* USEC, the sole American company in the uranium enrichment business, said that it would file for bankruptcy early next year, although it hopes to keep operating. ()

* Oman and the global oil giant BP said on Monday that they had agreed to jointly develop a major, technically challenging natural gas field in the country's desert interior. BP plans to use approaches relatively new to the Middle East, including horizontal wells and advanced hydraulic fracturing, to release gas that is tightly embedded in sandstone. ()