PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 18

* William Morris Endeavor, working with its private equity
partner, Silver Lake Partners, beat out two other groups with an
offer of about $2.3 billion for IMG, according to people with
direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity because the companies intend to announce the
acquisition on Wednesday. ()
* Facebook is betting the patience of some of its
users against the hundreds of millions of dollars it could make
on video advertisements. The company will place video ads into
some news feeds - the stream of items on a Facebook page -
starting this week. ()
* The first initial in the ABC television network stands for
* A bipartisan tax-and-spending plan designed to bring some
normalcy to Congress's budgeting after three years of chaos
cleared its final hurdle on Tuesday when 67 senators voted to
end debate on the measure and bring it to a final vote before it
goes to President Obama for his signature. ()
* Frank Darabont, the creator of one of television's biggest
hit shows, "The Walking Dead," escalated his long feud with the
AMC network on Tuesday, charging in a lawsuit that he had been
cheated out of tens of millions of dollars because of
"self-dealing" by the network. ()
* President Obama has chosen a former Microsoft
executive, Kurt DelBene, to replace Jeffrey Zients as head of
the effort to finish repairs on the government's health
insurance website, administration officials said on Tuesday. ()
* BP on Tuesday accused a Texas lawyer of
fraudulently driving up its settlement costs in the 2010 Gulf
Coast oil spill by claiming to represent tens of thousands of
clients who turned out to be "phantoms." ()
* Some e-commerce marketers are having a challenging holiday
season, and they blame Google for it. A change to Gmail
that relegated retailers' emails to a separate inbox for
promotions has had a big effect during the busiest shopping
period of the year, according to three services that manage mass
emails. And another change to Gmail, involving the way it shows
images in messages, made it harder for retailers to track who
opens their emails. ()
* The deal world remained muted this year in terms of big
transactions and activity. According to Dealogic, the number of
announced takeovers in the United States so far this year was
down about 22 percent, while volume was $1.1 trillion, up about
15 percent from last year but still below the level in the years
before the financial crisis. ()
* The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has tapped Susan
Desmond-Hellmann, chancellor of the University of California,
San Francisco, as the next chief executive of the charitable
organization. ()