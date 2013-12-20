PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20

Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Millions of people facing the cancellation of health
insurance policies will be allowed to buy catastrophic coverage
and will be exempt from penalties if they go without insurance
next year, the White House said Thursday night. ()
* The International Monetary Fund issued on Thursday a
scathing report on Ukraine's financial situation, saying that
the government of President Viktor F Yanukovich had largely
abandoned much-needed economic reforms that it had agreed to
undertake as part of a deal in 2010 that provided more than $15
billion in loans. ()
* The Wolf of Wall Street is about to have his day.
The Martin Scorsese film about the Wolf - Jordan Belfort in real
life, played by Leonardo DiCaprio - tells how Belfort swindled
thousands of investors out of more than $100 million as head of
a penny-stock boiler room in the 1990s. ()
* If President Obama adopts the most far-reaching
recommendations of the advisory group he set up to rein in the
National Security Agency, much would change underneath the giant
antennas that sprout over Fort Meade, Md., where America's
electronic spies and cyberwarriors have operated with an
unprecedented amount of freedom since the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks. ()
* Governments, led by the United States, are increasingly
demanding that Google remove information from the Web.
The company received 3,846 such requests to remove 24,737 items
in the first half of 2013, an increase of 68 percent over the
second half of 2012, according to an update to Google's
transparency report released on Thursday. Google complied with
more than a third of all requests. ()
* Despite what has been a buoyant market for Chinese
companies' share offerings in Hong Kong in recent weeks, shares
in China Everbright Bank sank on their trading debut
on Friday. Everbright Bank raised around $3 billion last week in
an initial public offering - Hong Kong's biggest of the year -
after pricing its shares at 3.98 Hong Kong dollars, or 51 U.S.
cents, apiece, near the lower end of their marketed range. ()
* The battle for Telecom Italia's future heats up Friday
when shareholders vote on whether to oust the company's board.
Minority investors are seeking to combat a threat from the
Spanish giant Telefonica, which has increased its stake in a
holding company that owns around 22 percent of Telecom Italia.
* Following in the footsteps of companies like Google and
Facebook, Verizon Communications is going to
reveal more about what customer information it shares with the
government. On Thursday, the company announced plans to publish
its first transparency report, which will provide data on the
number of law enforcement requests for customer information it
received this year. ()